Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Incyte Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.91. 107,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,527. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.27. Incyte has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $84.86.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

