Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Shares of RSP opened at $144.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.