Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $144.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

