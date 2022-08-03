Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 67,000 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.08% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,488,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of LXP opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 106.18% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at LXP Industrial Trust

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,503.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,965 shares of company stock worth $414,083. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

