Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,625.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after acquiring an additional 271,526 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 289,359 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,384 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.76.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $83.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

