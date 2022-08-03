Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.27 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 179,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.13.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

