Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.32 Million Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $61.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.97.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXS. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

