Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after buying an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,943,000 after purchasing an additional 183,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,235,000 after purchasing an additional 321,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.66.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

