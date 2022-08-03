Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after buying an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,943,000 after purchasing an additional 183,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,235,000 after purchasing an additional 321,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley
In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.66.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.
Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.