Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 5,818 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,555 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 332,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,680 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,171 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 47,022 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Wolfe Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

