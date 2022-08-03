Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1,311.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LEN opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.27%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

