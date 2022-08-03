IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 700.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,341 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after acquiring an additional 962,047 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,978,000 after acquiring an additional 770,655 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,579,000 after acquiring an additional 770,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,552,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,602,000 after acquiring an additional 107,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,452,000 after acquiring an additional 93,817 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $384.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.18.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Cowen reduced their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Twilio from $220.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.04.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

