IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 36,433 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 181.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,433 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 25,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.21.

General Electric stock opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.60. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

