IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $11.50 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $76,352,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 126,522 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $37,053,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,207,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NVIDIA by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,005,482 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $295,722,000 after buying an additional 182,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $185.26 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $463.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.78.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.