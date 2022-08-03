IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 745.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,680 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,462,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,027,000 after purchasing an additional 560,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,101,000 after purchasing an additional 298,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Trading Down 5.2 %

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,948 shares of company stock valued at $829,286 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average is $76.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.