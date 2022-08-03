IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,646 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,656 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,811,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,005,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,973,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,023 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $622,839.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,336,473.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,277,886 shares of company stock valued at $16,497,106.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.69.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

