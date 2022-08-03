IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $4.79 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 234.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,720 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after buying an additional 2,986,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after buying an additional 860,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,211,000 after buying an additional 72,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000,000 after buying an additional 289,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,065,000 after purchasing an additional 807,944 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC opened at $161.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.03. The company has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

