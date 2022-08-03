IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $5.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,826 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,806,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,472,000 after buying an additional 878,534 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,071,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,621,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,877,000 after buying an additional 54,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 727,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,257,000 after buying an additional 106,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 692,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,854,000 after buying an additional 44,579 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $81.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.69. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $74.55 and a 52 week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

