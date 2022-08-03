IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 631.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD opened at $1,340.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,082.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,210.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,312.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,298.25.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total transaction of $15,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at $26,217,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total transaction of $15,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,217,775.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

