IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.0 %

WST stock opened at $339.10 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.89 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.61 and a 200 day moving average of $348.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.