IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 3,414 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after buying an additional 501,064 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after buying an additional 2,228,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,906,000 after buying an additional 994,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $265.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.