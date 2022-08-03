Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 14,056 shares.The stock last traded at $44.77 and had previously closed at $45.18.
Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32.
Industrias Bachoco Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.4887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrias Bachoco
About Industrias Bachoco
Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.
See Also
