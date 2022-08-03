Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 14,056 shares.The stock last traded at $44.77 and had previously closed at $45.18.

Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Industrias Bachoco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.4887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrias Bachoco

About Industrias Bachoco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 1st quarter worth about $7,188,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Industrias Bachoco by 19.4% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 151,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 24,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 67,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.