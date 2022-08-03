Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Gap Down to $6.48

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.48, but opened at $5.84. Infinera shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 62,788 shares trading hands.

INFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $357.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director George Andrew Riedel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,341.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Heard acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $37,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,341.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 36,500 shares of company stock worth $208,380. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

