Ingenta plc (LON:ING) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Ingenta’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ingenta Stock Performance

Shares of Ingenta stock opened at GBX 92.70 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.14 million and a P/E ratio of 822.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 84.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.09. Ingenta has a 52 week low of GBX 62 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 103.80 ($1.27).

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Ingenta Commercial Products, Ingenta Content Products, Publishers Communication Group (PCG, and Ingenta Advertising segments.

