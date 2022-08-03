Ingenta plc (LON:ING) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Ingenta’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ingenta Stock Performance
Shares of Ingenta stock opened at GBX 92.70 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.14 million and a P/E ratio of 822.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 84.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 89.09. Ingenta has a 52 week low of GBX 62 ($0.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 103.80 ($1.27).
About Ingenta
