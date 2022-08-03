InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.00 million-$113.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.13 million. InMode also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.11-$2.16 EPS.

InMode Price Performance

Shares of INMD stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.27. 87,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,510. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. InMode has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 41.50%. InMode’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

INMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut InMode from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of InMode by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of InMode by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of InMode by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of InMode by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

