Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter.

Shares of ISSC stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $80,742.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,360.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $80,742.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,360.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 6,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $40,514.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,333.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,185 shares of company stock worth $233,603. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

