Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO Sells 49,152 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CEO John E. Kao sold 49,152 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $717,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,416,239 shares in the company, valued at $49,877,089.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 3.5 %

ALHC stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 397,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,876. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.68% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $345.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALHC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $235,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $1,692,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $34,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

