Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells 14,799 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 14,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $222,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 968,065 shares in the company, valued at $14,540,336.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ChargePoint Trading Up 2.9 %

CHPT traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 208,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,461,845. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.88. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 974,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

