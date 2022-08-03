Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells 14,799 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 14,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $222,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 968,065 shares in the company, valued at $14,540,336.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ChargePoint Trading Up 2.9 %
CHPT traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 208,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,461,845. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.88. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.