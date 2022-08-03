Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells 42,561 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $1,441,541.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,951,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,277,681.22.

On Friday, June 3rd, Tarang Amin sold 82,046 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $2,172,578.08.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,113,395.76.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.74. 28,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,904. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

