Insider Selling: HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $120,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,781.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HealthStream Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 85,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,517. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $755.08 million, a PE ratio of 107.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.43.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in HealthStream by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after buying an additional 29,254 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in HealthStream by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 822,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after buying an additional 32,851 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

