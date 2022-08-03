Insider Selling: HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $120,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,781.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
HealthStream Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 85,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,517. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $755.08 million, a PE ratio of 107.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.43.
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.
