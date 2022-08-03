Insider Selling: Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) CFO Sells 1,825 Shares of Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Joseph Russo sold 1,825 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $12,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Thomas Joseph Russo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 29th, Thomas Joseph Russo sold 639 shares of Icosavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $4,543.29.
Icosavax Trading Up 4.5 %
Icosavax stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,301. The firm has a market cap of $268.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. Icosavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $41.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Icosavax by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Icosavax by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Icosavax by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Icosavax in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Icosavax in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of Icosavax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.
Icosavax Company Profile
Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Icosavax (ICVX)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.