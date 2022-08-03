Insider Selling: Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) CFO Sells 1,825 Shares of Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Joseph Russo sold 1,825 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $12,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Joseph Russo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Thomas Joseph Russo sold 639 shares of Icosavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $4,543.29.

Icosavax Trading Up 4.5 %

Icosavax stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,301. The firm has a market cap of $268.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. Icosavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $41.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Icosavax ( NASDAQ:ICVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Icosavax had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 1,326.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Icosavax by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Icosavax by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Icosavax by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Icosavax in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Icosavax in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of Icosavax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

