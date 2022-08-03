Insider Selling: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Sells 23,229 Shares of Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $263,649.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.21. 3,213,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,499. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 124.83% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRWD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $123,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

