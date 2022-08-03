Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Sells 2,759 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) insider Martin Westhead sold 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $70,547.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Martin Westhead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Martin Westhead sold 5,497 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $100,430.19.

NETGEAR Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NTGR traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.57. 5,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,218. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $764.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58.

Institutional Trading of NETGEAR

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,890,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 52.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 19,804 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in NETGEAR by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTGR shares. BWS Financial upgraded NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

