Insider Selling: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,977.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $150.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBK. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter worth about $2,035,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

