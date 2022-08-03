Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $348,000 Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Integrity Financial Corp WA decreased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 124.5% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 412,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 228,663 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 509.9% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 203,875 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter worth $2,110,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter worth $1,680,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth $1,478,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Stock Performance

PAPR stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $29.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44.

