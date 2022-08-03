Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Integrity Financial Corp WA cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.55.

