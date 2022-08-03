Integrity Financial Corp WA Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Integrity Financial Corp WA reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Stock Performance

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July stock opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91.

