Integrity Financial Corp WA Reduces Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 399.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after acquiring an additional 383,456 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,341,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 22.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 56,682 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,820,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 217,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 41,463 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.4 %

PMAR opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $32.61.

