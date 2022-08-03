Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $147.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average of $44.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

