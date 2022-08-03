InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,862.52

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,862.52 ($59.58) and traded as high as GBX 4,905 ($60.10). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,871 ($59.69), with a volume of 150,624 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IHG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($69.84) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($69.84) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.84) to GBX 5,400 ($66.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,563.33 ($68.17).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,619.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,862.36. The firm has a market cap of £8.94 billion and a PE ratio of 4,023.97.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.