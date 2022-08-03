International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) Plans Dividend of GBX 15.70

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.19) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of IBT stock opened at GBX 691.40 ($8.47) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 656.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 645.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £282.68 million and a PE ratio of -7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.00. International Biotechnology Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 563 ($6.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 773.25 ($9.47).

In related news, insider Patrick Maxwell acquired 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 589 ($7.22) per share, for a total transaction of £21,940.25 ($26,884.27).

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

