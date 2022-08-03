International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Up 26.4% in July

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.3 days.

International Petroleum Stock Up 2.1 %

IPCFF traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,375. International Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from SEK 160 to SEK 170 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.