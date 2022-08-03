International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) PT Raised to C$19.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.25 to C$19.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

International Petroleum Stock Performance

IPCO stock traded down C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.22. 108,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,644. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65. International Petroleum has a 1-year low of C$4.98 and a 1-year high of C$16.07.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

