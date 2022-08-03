InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Issues Earnings Results

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 19.64%.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 42.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04. InvenTrust Properties has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $32.93.

InvenTrust Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 124.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,169,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,167,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $20,038,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,345,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

