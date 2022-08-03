Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW) Trading Up 1.1%

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW – Get Rating) shares were up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.28 and last traded at $32.28. Approximately 7,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 113,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81.
