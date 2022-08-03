Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.72 and last traded at $55.55. Approximately 1,108,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,489,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.67.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.08.
