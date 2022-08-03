Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) Shares Down 0.9%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.36 and last traded at $74.36. 7,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 22,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.05.
Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.06.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.