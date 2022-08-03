Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) Shares Down 0.9%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.36 and last traded at $74.36. 7,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 22,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.05.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.06.

