Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0446 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

IQI stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 71.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 106,860 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 111,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

