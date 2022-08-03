Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is NTV Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RSP traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.24. The company had a trading volume of 43,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,222. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

