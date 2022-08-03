Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Raised by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,325,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,222. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

