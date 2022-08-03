Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05.

