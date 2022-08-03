Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD) Shares Up 1.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.05 and last traded at $84.73. 298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.84.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average of $89.29.

Further Reading

